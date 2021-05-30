Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Grows By 50.2%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 29th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
CIVB opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
