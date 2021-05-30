Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Increases By 49.0%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the April 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 991,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

DEN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 646,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.97 and a beta of 3.80. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

