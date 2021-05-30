Short Interest in Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Grows By 50.0%

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Gadsden Properties stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 17,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Gadsden Properties has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

