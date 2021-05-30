Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Increases By 58.6%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the April 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRXM remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,119. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.