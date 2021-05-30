Short Interest in Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Expands By 50.0%

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRWC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 4,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737. Grow Capital has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.