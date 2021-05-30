Short Interest in Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Expands By 50.0%

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GRWC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 4,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,737. Grow Capital has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
About Grow Capital
