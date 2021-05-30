Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Expands By 59.1%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the April 29th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research firms have commented on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

