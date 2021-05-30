Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Grows By 57.1%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 24,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,620. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.