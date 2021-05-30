Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Rises By 55.8%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
