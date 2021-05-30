Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Rises By 55.8%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the April 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 33,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

