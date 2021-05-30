Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Grows By 58.7%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the April 29th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 658,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

