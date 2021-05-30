Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 381.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after acquiring an additional 408,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $128.49 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

