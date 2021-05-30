Simple Software Solutions Price Up 48.1% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $425,453.36 and $184.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,829,156 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

