SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 81.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 81.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $228.23 million and $1,683.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

