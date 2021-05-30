SoMee.Social Price Tops $0.0677 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $110,718.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

SoMee.Social is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

