SonoCoin Price Hits $0.10 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $145,317.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

