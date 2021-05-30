Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 678,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWN stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

