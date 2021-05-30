Spaceswap Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

