SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SparksPay has a market cap of $41,231.82 and approximately $61.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,014,791 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,405 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

