SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 698.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $46.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.