Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00007850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $9,435.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 883,500 coins and its circulating supply is 881,639 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

