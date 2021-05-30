Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Star Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Star Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of SGU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Star Group has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.