State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,003 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $43,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

