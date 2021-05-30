State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.85 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of United Rentals worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $333.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.39 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

