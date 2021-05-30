State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.81 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $39,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.