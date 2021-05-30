State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $42.65 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $42,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

NYSE ES opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

