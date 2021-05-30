State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Peloton Interactive worth $36,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares valued at $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

