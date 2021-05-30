State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Nucor worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NUE stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

