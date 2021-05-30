Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Stealth has a market cap of $4.15 million and $2,673.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

