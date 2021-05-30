Steem Dollars Reaches One Day Volume of $9,183.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and approximately $9,183.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00019719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,778,324 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

