SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61,949.16

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $61,949.16 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.