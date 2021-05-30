STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in STORE Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.