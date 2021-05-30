Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $155,563.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,960.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,787 shares of company stock worth $3,091,447 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGR opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

