Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.