Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,713.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

