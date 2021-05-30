Super Zero Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.17 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,851,317 coins and its circulating supply is 318,066,220 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

