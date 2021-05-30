SuperCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,483.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,207,863 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

