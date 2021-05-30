suterusu (SUTER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $164,653.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. suterusu has a market cap of $24.33 million and $164,653.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

