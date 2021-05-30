Swiss National Bank Buys 15,800 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of NRG Energy worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.