Swiss National Bank Buys 3,600 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Entegris worth $34,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.45 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

