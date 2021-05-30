Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Lear worth $39,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $93,832,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

Lear stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $197.27.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

