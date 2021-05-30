Swiss National Bank Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of CF Industries worth $37,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,966,459. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

