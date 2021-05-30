Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE:TAP opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

