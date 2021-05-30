Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.