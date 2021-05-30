Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,362 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

