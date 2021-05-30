Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,661. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

