Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) is Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Sysco by 373.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. 1,655,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

