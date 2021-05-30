TerraCredit 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $110.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $110.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

