Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $3.39

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $152.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 877,698,135 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

