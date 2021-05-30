The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.55% of The AES worth $1,172,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.41 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

