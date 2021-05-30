The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 29th total of 99,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

