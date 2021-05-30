The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Lowered by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Chemours worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Chemours by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

